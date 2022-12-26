Alia Bhatt or Lily Collins: Who styled this Magda Butrym dress better?

Emily in Paris, season three of which premiered recently on Netflix, is known for its colourful and striking fashion moments. Chronicling the life of an American woman Emily Cooper’s adventures in the French capital, the sartorial picks of the characters continue to remain the highlight of the hit series. One such look donned by Emily — essayed by actor Lily Collins — that recently went viral gave fashion lovers a sense of a Deja vu, as Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a similar ensemble earlier this year

In one of the scenes, Emily wears a printed blush pink dress featuring red polka dots, long sleeves, a ruched mini skirt, and huge flower applique on the shoulder. This midriff-barring Magda Butrym ensemble was teamed with a red coat featuring pink feathery details and green pumps. To add the finishing touches, she opted for a high ponytail, pearl drop earrings, and bright red lips.

Fans quickly noticed the resemblance with the dress Alia wore for the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan this year. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised this look with red heels, minimal makeup, and her unmissable wedding solitaire.

While one fan wrote, “Alia owned this look”, another commented: “Emily looks way better than Alia.”

This, however, isn’t the only look worn by Emily that was previously worn by a Bollywood celebrity. Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed a lavender dress worn by Lily’s character which was earlier worn by Katrina Kaif during a trip to Turkey in 2021.

Katrina styled the floral Giuseppe Di Morabito dress, comprising a corset top and wrapped mini skirt bottom, in an easy-breezy manner as she ditched all accessories and makeup. Emily, on the other hand, went OTT with a matching H&M x Iris Apfel Daring Jacket covered in pleated, swirling flounces. A statement gold and pearl neckpiece and matching dainty earrings completed her look.

Who do you think styled these looks better?

