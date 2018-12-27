Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif: Who wore this floral dress better?

Toggle Menu
The latest to do this is Katrina Kaif. Recently, the Zero actor attended a Christmas party in Mumbai and wore a dreamy floral dress from Zimmermann’s Resort Swim 19 Collection.

Bollywood actors have often donned a similar attire and managed to style it differently. The latest to do this is Katrina Kaif. Recently, the Zero actor attended a Christmas party in Mumbai and wore a dreamy floral dress from Zimmermann’s Resort Swim 19 Collection.

The dress had a plunging neckline, blouson sleeves, a flared skirt, elasticized cuffs and dot scalloped trim throughout. Paring the dress with dress with strappy brown suede heels, she looked ready for a perfect brunch look.

Coincidently, Alia Bhatt too had worn a similar floral maxi dress at the Mumbai airport a few days back. The maxi dress had a muted tone featuring a dainty rose print giving the outfit a vintage touch. She teamed it with a blue leather and suede sling bag from Chloé, white and nude heels and dark sunglasses.

Check some of the pictures here.

Katrina wore a floral print dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kaif was present at Christmas party in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, the Thugs of Hindostan actor picked an aubergine-coloured Peter Pilotto jumpsuit. The V-neckline outfit with blue and green details featured other interesting patterns. We like how Ghavri kept the look simple by opting for minimal accessories and let her outfit do the talking. Peep toe heels and a neutral make-up palette rounded off her look well.

Katrina Kaif in an aubergine jumpsuit. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
Katrina Kaif in this multi-coloured outfit makes for a pretty picture. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

