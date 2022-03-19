From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, B-town celebrities keep it glamorous at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash

March 19, 2022 2:25:02 pm
Karan Johar recently hosted a grand birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions. The event was a glitzy affair with several Bollywood stars in attendance, putting their best fashion foot forward.
The star-studded event was indeed a stylish affair as celebrities opted for eye-catching ensembles. From dazzling bodycon dresses to floral outfits, take a look at some of the best fashion moments from the event.
The newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the show as they arrived hand-in-hand, looking every bit of a power couple. Katrina opted for a blue mini dress from Alex Perry that accentuated her svelte frame. On the other hand, Vicky kept it dapper in a black pantsuit with a velvet blazer featuring floral motifs.
Alia Bhatt looked nothing less than a floral dream in a red floral printed, strapless bustier dress from Magda Butrym, which was paired with a matching oversized jacket.
Janhvi Kapoor brought back old Bollywood party glamour in this mirror-embellished full-length bodycon dress by Manish Malhotra. The dazzling outfit featured noodle sleeves and a plunging neckline, raising the glamour quotient at the party.
Ananya Panday set the temperature soaring in a shimmery black see-through dress with a thigh-high slit from Aadnevik. It featured a bodycon fit and a black belt cinched at the waist.
The sequin fashion is here to stay and Tara Sutaria’s outfit is proof! She looked stunning in a shimmery white full-length bodycon gown, paired with diamond accessories.
Shanaya Kapoor kept it business-chic in an oversized blazer and pants set consisting of a white blazer and matching trousers.
Sidharth Malhotra looked debonair in a white shirt paired with black pants and a leather jacket. A black-tie rounded off this dapper look.
Varun Dhawan made heads turn in a black tuxedo with a satin bow, that had suave written all over.
Which was your favourite look?
