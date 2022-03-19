scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Must Read

From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, B-town celebrities keep it glamorous at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash

The star-studded event was indeed a stylish affair as celebrities opted for eye-catching ensembles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2022 2:25:02 pm
fashionTake a look at outfits that made heads turn and how! (Source: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Karan Johar recently hosted a grand birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions. The event was a glitzy affair with several Bollywood stars in attendance, putting their best fashion foot forward.

The star-studded event was indeed a stylish affair as celebrities opted for eye-catching ensembles. From dazzling bodycon dresses to floral outfits, take a look at some of the best fashion moments from the event.

The newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole the show as they arrived hand-in-hand, looking every bit of a power couple. Katrina opted for a blue mini dress from Alex Perry that accentuated her svelte frame. On the other hand, Vicky kept it dapper in a black pantsuit with a velvet blazer featuring floral motifs.

ALSO READ |Airport fashion: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs opt for comfy ensembles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) 

Alia Bhatt looked nothing less than a floral dream in a red floral printed, strapless bustier dress from Magda Butrym, which was paired with a matching oversized jacket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

Janhvi Kapoor brought back old Bollywood party glamour in this mirror-embellished full-length bodycon dress by Manish Malhotra. The dazzling outfit featured noodle sleeves and a plunging neckline, raising the glamour quotient at the party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

Ananya Panday set the temperature soaring in a shimmery black see-through dress with a thigh-high slit from Aadnevik. It featured a bodycon fit and a black belt cinched at the waist.

ALSO READ |‘Dasvi’ promotions: Yami Gautam looks summer-ready in this outfit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) 

The sequin fashion is here to stay and Tara Sutaria’s outfit is proof! She looked stunning in a shimmery white full-length bodycon gown, paired with diamond accessories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) 

Shanaya Kapoor kept it business-chic in an oversized blazer and pants set consisting of a white blazer and matching trousers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02) 

Sidharth Malhotra looked debonair in a white shirt paired with black pants and a leather jacket. A black-tie rounded off this dapper look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) 

Varun Dhawan made heads turn in a black tuxedo with a satin bow, that had suave written all over.

ALSO READ |Asha Parekh looks ethereal in black as she graces a magazine cover

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn) 

Which was your favourite look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan, holi 2022
Bring out all your colours: Celeb-inspired Holi outfit ideas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement