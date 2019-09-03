Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor look resplendent at Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that celebrated the birth of Lord Ganesha, is one of the most important festivals of the Hindu community. Several celebrities also partake in the 10-day long festivities, and it was no different this year at the bash thrown by Mukesh Ambani. An array of stars made their way, and needless to say, each nailed the festive look. In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have got you covered.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together and they made quite a sight. Bhatt looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra floral printed sari, which was teamed with a hot pink sleeveless blouse. The contrast worked really well, and the floral prints with golden embellishment makes it a must-have for the upcoming festive season. She completed the look with lovely statement earrings and her hair let loose.

Kapoor, on the other hand, looked sharp in a grey kurta and matching trousers. It was completed with a grey, heavilly embroidered waistcoat.

Kajol

Kajol was spotted looking lovely in a black and gold sari by Malhotra again. It was paired with a black sleeveless blouse and accessorised with gorgeous earrings. Hair neatly tied and dewy make-up completed the look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen in a lehenga sari from designer Anamika Khanna. Although the actor looked gorgeous as usual, we do not really like the ensemble. The sheer shrug, and the belt made it look a bit cluttered.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a red and pink sari from Raw Mango. The embroidered floral designs went really well with the sheer sari. The look was rounded out with gold earrings, potli and a small red bindi.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty looked rather striking in an all-white ensemble from Tarun Tahliani. The ensemble featuring self embroidery and the sheer dupatta made it an unusual festive choice, but one that will certainly make heads turn.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a red bandhgala suit and white trousers. He looked all charming as he smiled for the shutterbugs.

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan too were spotted at the celebrations. Dixit looked lovely in a self-embroidered soft pink sari while Khan opted for a white kurta and churidar set.

Who do you think looked best?