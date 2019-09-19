Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan show how to pull off a black look with style

There are a lot of colours that are a hot trend in the fashion industry at the moment, but nothing beats the charm of wearing black. And Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt proved yet again that when in doubt, pick black. Recently the leading actors were seen looking stunning in black outfits — each pulling it off in her own stylish way.

Advertising

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has always been ahead of the curve with her sartorial choices, stepped out in a head-turning asymmetrical black maxi dress from Silvia Tcherassi. The LBD dress was given a boho twist and was accessorised with silver neckpieces from Amrapali Jewels, that lent an ethnic touch to her look. The plunging neckline and ruched detail of her dress made it an apt choice for evenings.

For her makeup, the Jab We Met actor went with dark smokey eyes, nude lips and hair neatly pulled at the back.

Check her entire look here.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt exuded major festive vibes when she wore a simple yet striking kurta and sharara set from Sukriti & Aakriti. The breezy black ensemble was paired with a lovely floral dupatta that featured a golden border. The white flowers on the dupatta broke the monotony of the ensemble.

Advertising

We like how the Udta Punjab actor amped up her look with a pair of chunky silver jhumkis that elevated her look. Bhatt further pulled back her hair in a low ponytail, and opted for a touch of mascara and nude lips to complete the ethnic look. A black sharara set is a great option for those who prefer to ethnic looks.

Check her entire look here.

What do you think of their looks?