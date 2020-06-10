Yellow is the colour this season; take styling tips from celebrities

There are some colours associated with every season. For summer, it is yellow and its various shades. The vibrant colour adds a pop of brightness to one’s look, making even a dull outfit stand out. Here are some tips from our favourite fashionistas on ways to incorporate this colour in your summer wardrobe.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka turned heads in this lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris. The knee-high slit skirt really stood out and we quite liked the way it was rounded out with a pair of shades.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa looked stunning in this white sleeveless top from Massimo Dutti paired with a long sarong-style yellow skirt from Simon Porte Jacquemus.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
View this post on Instagram
I had the incredible honour of Launching the incredible collection Garden Of Kings from @chopard It promotes sustainable luxury and is made of precious materials from nature. What a moving story behind everyone of the #chopardparfums from this collection. ☀️ custom @ashistudio
Sonam makes any fashion trend look better. It was no different when she stepped out in this custom made dress from Ashi Studio. The off-shoulder outfit was rounded out with bright red lipstick.
Dia Mirza
Dia looked effortlessly charming in this short yellow mustard dress. This makes for the perfect summer wear.
Ananya Panday
Ananya stood out in this mustard dress from AQ/AQ with a slight slit. The look was rounded out soft curls and matching heels.
Alia Bhatt looked pretty as a picture in this off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai. What we liked more is how it was styled with pair of white sneakers.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena looked like a dream in this Gaby Charbachy gown. The lime yellow colour really suited her and we like the minimal make-up.
Who do you think looks better?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.