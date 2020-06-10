Yellow is the colour this season; take styling tips from celebrities

Who do you looked better? (Source: Varinder Chawla, therealkareenakapoorkhan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you looked better? (Source: Varinder Chawla, therealkareenakapoorkhan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

There are some colours associated with every season. For summer, it is yellow and its various shades. The vibrant colour adds a pop of brightness to one’s look, making even a dull outfit stand out. Here are some tips from our favourite fashionistas on ways to incorporate this colour in your summer wardrobe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka turned heads in this lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris. The knee-high slit skirt really stood out and we quite liked the way it was rounded out with a pair of shades.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa looked stunning in this white sleeveless top from Massimo Dutti paired with a long sarong-style yellow skirt from Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam makes any fashion trend look better. It was no different when she stepped out in this custom made dress from Ashi Studio. The off-shoulder outfit was rounded out with bright red lipstick.

Dia Mirza

Dia looked effortlessly charming in this short yellow mustard dress. This makes for the perfect summer wear.

Ananya Panday

This earthy tone is here to stay this season. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) This earthy tone is here to stay this season. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya stood out in this mustard dress from AQ/AQ with a slight slit. The look was rounded out soft curls and matching heels.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in the gingham dress from Jonathan Simkhai. (Source: APH Images) Alia Bhatt looked lovely in the gingham dress from Jonathan Simkhai. (Source: APH Images)

We like how she opted for white sneakers to complete the look. (Source: APH Images) We like how she opted for white sneakers to complete the look. (Source: APH Images)

Alia Bhatt looked pretty as a picture in this off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai. What we liked more is how it was styled with pair of white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena looked like a dream in this Gaby Charbachy gown. The lime yellow colour really suited her and we like the minimal make-up.

Who do you think looks better?

