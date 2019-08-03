Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (July 28-August 3)

Every week, Bollywood celebrities give us major airport fashion goals and this week was no different. From casual to ethnic wear, they were spotted donning myriad looks, and managed to ace them (well, most of them). Lets take a look at who managed to impress us with their looks and who left us feeling disappointed with their sartorial choices.

Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who celebrated her birthday on August 1, was spotted at the airport looking lovely in a kurta and pyjama set. The Badla actor kept it simple in a fern green coloured kurta and off-white pyjama, and teamed the ethnic ensemble with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. We love how Pannu opted for a no make-up look and kept her hair neatly tied at the back.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped up a schedule for her film Sadak 2, returned to Mumbai looking chic in a navy blue tracksuit set. We love how the actor kept it casual and added a pop of colour to her look by opting for a mustard coloured handbag. Teaming the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, Bhatt opted for a no make-up look and neatly tied her hair in a bun, while opting for a pair of black sunglasses to accesorise it.

Dia Mirza

It would not be wrong to say that Dia Mirza can effortlessly pull off any look. Which is why it comes as no surprise that she looked absolutely lovely in a striped midi dress at the airport recently. Keeping it basic, the Sanju actor accessorised the look with a delicate neck piece and rounded it out with grey heels.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor nailed an all-black look at the airport recently as he was spotted wearing a basic black t-shirt with black jeans. Pairing it with black sneakers and black sunglasses, the actor looked absolutely stylish.

Ananya Panday

“My Mum Thinks I’m Cool”, read Ananya Panday’s sweatshirt which she teamed with a pair of rugged jeans as she was spotted at the airport recently. The Student of the Year 2 actor opted for the classic combination of grey and blue, and rounded out her casual look with a pair of white sneakers. A handbag, loose hair and a no make-up look rounded out the look.

Parineeti Chopra



Parineeti Chopra has been busy promoting her film, Jabariya Jodi and has been spotted at various events donning myriad looks. However, her latest look at the airport did not impress us much. While the colour scheme — white, blue and beige — is perfect, we feel the actor could not pull it off too well. Chopra teamed a basic white crop t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans and a beige shrug. The look was rounded out which black boots, reflective sunglasses and loose hair. What do you think of her look?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Another actor who can nail any look is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who usually keeps it casual when travelling. Spotted in an all-blue look, the actor looked stylish in a dark blue t-shirt which was teamed with a pair of blue jeans and denim jacket. She teamed the look with a pair of black sneakers and rounded it out with a black handbag, a pair of sunglasses and blow dried hair.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha’s latest airport look did not impress us much. The Khandaani Shafakhana actor was spotted wearing a crop neon green t-shirt with a pair of black palazzos. She accessorised the look with a fanny pack and rounded it out with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses.

Who do you think looked best?