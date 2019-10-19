Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and more: Best airport looks of the week (Oct 13-Oct 19)

Once again this week, we spotted actors from B-town moving in and out of the airport, looking fine. Their impeccable sartorial choices impressed us. From Kangana Ranaut to Twinkle Khanna, and Alia Bhatt to Sunny Leone, here are some of the best airport looks of the week. Pick your favourite.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her comfy and chic airport looks, and this time again, she manages to make an impression. Dressed in pastel shades of blue, pink and yellow, she keeps it simple with this striped cord set and purple sunnies. Bhatt tops her look with a powder-pink Chanel bag and cult white sneakers. We like.

Disha Patani

While Alia gives us the comfy vibes, Disha Patani steals it with this actual comfort wear. She was spotted in a body-hugging black top and track pants, owning her look. Patani completed it with classic Ray-Ban aviators and chunky sneakers.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut takes us back to the 90s, straight from the airport. We like everything, from the framed cat-eye sunglasses to her A-line dress. The powder blue color and white polka dots make it a statement airport outfit, with the sunglasses really adding to the entire look. And how can we forget her comfy slip-on?

Twinkle Khanna

Mrs Funnybones sure knows how to carry a basic white kurta with elan. Who knew you could do so much with cargo prints? She tied the kurta in a knot to give it a casual look, which she pulled off with a pair of cargo print denim and white sneakers. The classic aviators and the yellow tote really impress us!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks sporty and classy in this week’s airport look. She was seen wearing a neon green fitted crop top with a sports bra. The pair of tracks are from Nike and she completes her look with these classy pair of purple cat-eye frames. The holographic silver sneakers are our favorites from the entire look!

Aditya Roy Kapur

The heartthrob carried himself at the airport effortlessly this week in a basic white t-shirt teamed with grey denim and a check shirt. He completed his look with grey sneakers, a cap and statement sunglasses which we are eyeing completely!

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone looks chic with her hair tied in a bun. She pulls off this look with a basic pair of denims, a grey top and a white sweatshirt with geometric patterns near the sleeves. Her husband Daniel Weber looked fine in an olive green t-shirt and dark blue denim. Both were seen twinning in a pair of white sneakers.