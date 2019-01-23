It is difficult to look away from Alia Bhatt in this red and gold bridal ensemble

Alia Bhatt had a stellar year at the box office in 2018 and it looks like a promising year for the young actor in 2019. Starting the year with the shooting of her upcoming movie Kalank, the Highway actor was spotted looking beautiful in an ethnic ensemble recently.

Advertising

The Raazi actor looked like a bride in a red sharara set featuring heavy embellishments in gold all over it. She accessorised her outfit with a traditional matha patti that was paired with statement neckpieces and a gorgeous pair of golden kalira. A bridal dupatta on her head and a neutral makeup palette rounded off the actor’s look well.

Check out her picture here.

Prior to this, the Raazi actor was spotted at a dubbing session in Bandra, Mumbai, clad in chic casuals and needless to say, she looked lovely in it. For the occasion, Bhatt picked a pastel pink V-neck top featuring an interesting tie-detail on the bodice. She teamed it with a pair of blue crop jeans, clear heels from PVC and retro sunglasses that added an X-factor to her look.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Speaking of Bhatt’s street style, prior to this, the Dear Zindagi actor was seen wearing a pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt. The oversized sunnies added an element of fun to her attire.

Advertising

What do you think of the actor’s latest look?