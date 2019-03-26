Alia Bhatt is elegance personified in this Anita Dongre anarkali suit

Trust Alia Bhatt to ace any look – right from contemporary wear to ethnic outfits. The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kalank, was recently spotted looking gorgeous in an anarkali suit from designer Anita Dongre’s collection.

The peach coloured suit that featured embroidery work on it was teamed with a dupatta and a churidar of the same colour. A nude palette with lip gloss and heavy earrings from the Minerali Store complemented her look well.

Earlier, at the launch of the song ‘First Class’ from her upcoming move Kalank, the actor picked an outfit from the same designer’s collection, and looked elegant in it. The black kurta and sharara set, which had intricate gota patti work all over it, looked lovely on her. Bhatt completed her look with a touch of eyeliner, matte nude lips, a small bindi and straight hair.

Prior to this, she was seen in an ivory anarkali with thread work from Manish Malhotra’s Summer collection 2019 which was teamed with a matching dupatta. Her look, which was kept elegant, was completed with kohl-rimmed eyes, silver earrings and a nude shade of lipstick. The bindi rounded out the look beautifully.

What do you think of her latest look?