Alia Bhatt makes rare fashion faux pas in this odd mix of leather top and sequin pants

Alia Bhatt, who can effortlessly nail any outfit or look, hardly ever fails to impress with her fashion choices. But the Udta Punjab actor, who was part of an interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, left us disappointed in an all-black ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit consisted of an off-shoulder leather top and pants with sequin details from Osman Studio. Not only are leather tops passé, the frill details also added nothing to the look. The worst, however, was the ill-fitted pair of pants with sequin details.

Advertising

The only thing that worked for the actor was the flawless make-up, and we quite liked how it was kept uncluttered by playing down on the accessories.

Bhatt’s style is mostly understated and high on pastel shades and floral prints. Prior to this, she was spotted in a pastel yellow dress from Jonathan Simkhai as she attended a fundraiser event at Mumbai‘s Wadia Hospital.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt’s off-shoulder yellow dress reminds us of this actor’s look

Advertising

The off-shoulder dress which featured puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice made it stand out. Much like the present look, this too was not accessorised and was rounded out with blow-dried hair, nude shade of lipstick and a dewy base.

What do you think of her look?