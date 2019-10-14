Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt makes rare fashion faux pas in this odd mix of leather top and sequin pants

Alia Bhatt, who is usually impressive with her fashion choices, left us disappointed in this all-black ensemble styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

Alia Bhatt at MAMI Movie Mela: What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Image | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt, who can effortlessly nail any outfit or look, hardly ever fails to impress with her fashion choices. But the Udta Punjab actor, who was part of an interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, left us disappointed in an all-black ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit consisted of an off-shoulder leather top and pants with sequin details from Osman Studio. Not only are leather tops passé, the frill details also added nothing to the look. The worst, however, was the ill-fitted pair of pants with sequin details.

The only thing that worked for the actor was the flawless make-up, and we quite liked how it was kept uncluttered by playing down on the accessories.

The look was completed with black heels. (Source: APH Images)
The only thing that worked for this look was how uncluttered it was. (Source: APH Images)

Bhatt’s style is mostly understated and high on pastel shades and floral prints. Prior to this, she was spotted in a pastel yellow dress from Jonathan Simkhai as she attended a fundraiser event at Mumbai‘s Wadia Hospital.

The off-shoulder dress which featured puffy sleeves and a girly bow on the bodice made it stand out. Much like the present look, this too was not accessorised and was rounded out with blow-dried hair, nude shade of lipstick and a dewy base.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in the gingham dress. (Source: APH Images)
We like how she opted for white sneakers to complete the look. (Source: APH Images)
The actor nailed casual dressing with this look. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her look?

