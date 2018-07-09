Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon dish out hacks for a stylish yet comfy travel wardrobe

Alia Bhatt (L), Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor (R) spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Alia Bhatt (L), Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor (R) spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to travel styles, most Bollywood celebrities keep it easy and comfortable, but add some extra oomph to their looks with their cool accessories. This gives us a good opportunity to take some sartorial lessons from them. Here are few neat tricks that we picked up on from the recent airport spottings.

Alia Bhatt

When it comes to her travel wardrobe, the Raazi actor prefers to keep her joggers and athleisure outfits handy. Staying true to her self, Bhatt stepped out looking cute in a pair of olive green joggers, teamed with a matching camisole and jacket. Shades, her trusted Off-White sling and white sneakers rounded out her look nicely.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor has been making a mark when it comes to her ethnic choices. From cotton kurtis to patiala pieces, Kapoor rarely falls short of giving us style goals. Recently, we saw the actor clad in a butter yellow patiala suit with a white salwar. With a pair of silver jhukis, minimal make-up and hair coiffed into soft curls, Kapoor looked pretty.

Kriti Sanon

The Raabta actor was seen in a black bodycon mini with a quirky collar detailing. Sassy shades and black sneakers rounded out her look nicely.

Taapsee Pannu

Though Pannu is known for her quirky sartorial choices, this time the actor disappointed us in her plaid shirt and blue jeans. We think it was quite boring, compared to what the actor usually dishes out, even with her airport looks.

Taapsee Pannu while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you like best? Let us know in the comments section below.

