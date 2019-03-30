Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 24 – Mar 30)

Most celebrities opted for comfort wear and kept their airport looks casual and simple this week. From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actor can pull off any look, and her latest outing at the airport was no different. Dressed in an olive green coloured jacket and matching pants, the actor nailed the casual look. She teamed her attire with a striped crop top, and accessorised her look with a pair of yellow shoes, sunglasses and a white handbag.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in a pastel pink coloured kurta and palazzo set which had embellishments. The actor kept her hair open and opted for subtle make-up which added to her overall look. A pair of jhumkis rounded out her look really well.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu kept her look simple in a long kurta and palazzo set. The Pink actor gave make-up a miss and kept her curly hair open. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and a handbag.

Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor kept her airport look casual in a grey T-shirt and similar coloured track parts. Opting for a no make-up look, the Dhadak actor kept her hair open and carried a powder blue coloured hand bag. She chose to team her outfit with bright pink coloured shoes, which broke the monotony of her look.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was spotted at the airport in a black midi dress which she had teamed with a beige coloured overcoat. A pair of blingy footwear, blue handbag and hair neatly tied at the back completed the actor’s look.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini looked lovely in traditional attire as she was spotted at the airport recently. Dressed in a white and copper coloured kurta pyjama set with floral prints, the actor kept her style elegant yet comfortable. Handbag, a pop of pink on the lips, a small bindi and hair tied at the back completed the look.

Sania Mirza

Tennis star Sania Mirza looked chic in a black tracksuit set at the airport recently. Giving make-up a miss, she accessorised her look with a blue sling bag and a pair of sunglasses.

