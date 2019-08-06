Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez rock the latest fashion trend — have you tried it yet?

The one fashion trend that has made a serious comeback and has taken over almost everything — from clothes and accessories to bags — is tie-dye. Much like most other trends, Bollywood seems to be embracing this one too. This runway-approved street style trend was recently seen on actors Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The Kalank actor was seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt in shades of pink, white and blue. The look was not only eye-catching, but also scored high on comfort. The ’60s-inspired pattern can sometimes seem too busy, but we like how Bhatt balanced it by pairing the colourful top with white cargo pants and pink sliders. She kept her look fuss-free and ditched make-up altogether.

Check her entire look here.

Another way you can pair a tie-dyed T-shirt is how Fernandez did. The Kick actor teamed her yellow, pink and lime green Zara top with a pair of high-waisted flared trousers in baby blue. The pastel ensemble made for an ideal outfit for an afternoon outing.

She rounded out her outfit with strappy white flats that complimented her ensemble, along with a pair of oversized sunglasses. The actor completed her off-duty look with quirky long braids held together by a lilac scrunchie.

Have you tried the trend yet?