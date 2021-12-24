Alia Bhatt shows how to style the perfect bridesmaid look

The shaadi season in Bollywood is far from over, as is evident from the ongoing fashion savoir faire. Tinsel town divas have designers on their speed dial for the most exquisitely embroidered lehengas, saris, and salwar suits.

Alia Bhatt, whose traditional outfits have been on point lately, be it for a wedding or movie promotions, is back wearing yet another dreamy outdoor wedding outfit for her friend Meghna Goyal’s wedding.

In her latest look, Alia made for an extremely stylish bridesmaid in a soft nude-coloured outfit that complemented her tone and form perfectly. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor wore a Faraz Manan trouser, bralette, and cape set.

While the flared trouser and bralette had minimum sequin embroidery on the waist, the cape was intricately embellished and made for the most chic looking throw-over for a comfy day wedding look paired with nude embellished stilettoes.

She wore rings and a pair of dainty stud earrings to let the outfit speak for itself, and let her hair open in romantic waves. Her makeup was, as per her style, rosy and minimal.

Alia’s previous look was in a jaw-droppingly beautiful gold and nude lehenga set from Sabyasachi which made her look radiant. Paired with golden earrings and makeup with golden undertones, she looked ethereal.

