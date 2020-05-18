Every time Alia Bhatt stole the show in Sabyasachi outfits

What do you think of Alia in Sabyasachi outfits? (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagam/APH | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of Alia in Sabyasachi outfits? (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagam/APH | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has been giving us some major ethnic fashion goals. And the one designer she loves wearing is Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From lehengas to saris and dresses, the Udta Punjab actor makes a statement almost every time she steps out in his outfits. So we decided to drive away our Monday blues by taking a look at the times Alia turned heads in Sabyasachi ensembles.

At Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception, the Raazi actor was seen in a lovely neon green lehenga. We like how it was paired with an organza dupatta, and the look was rounded out with a lovely neckpiece.

For an award show last year, Alia was seen in a sheer red Sabyasachi sari. Similar sari in different colours have been donned by actors like Rani Mukerji and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

At the Kolkata Film Festival 2018, Alia was seen in a ruby silk mashru kurta thickly embroidered with tilla work. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was paired with a velvet gharara and organza dupatta.

At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, Alia had stepped out in a heavily embroidered yellow lehenga from the designer. The look was completed with a neat bun and a statement neckpiece.

At the brand’s 20 years celebration, Alia was seen in a green and yellow paisley print sari. It stood out for the ruffle details. The look was completed by hair parted neatly at the centre and stunning earrings.

During the promotions of Kalank, she was seen looking pretty in this cream-coloured anarkali suit. The look was accessorised with statement earrings.

The actor also looked lovely in an off-shoulder dress that was from the designer’s ‘Kashgar Bazaar’ resort collection. It was accessorised with the designer’s characteristic Bengal tiger belt cinched at the waist.

Which is your favourite look?

