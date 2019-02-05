Pretty in pink: Alia Bhatt wows in a dress by Annakiki during Gully Boy promotions

Bollywood movie promotions have gone to the next level. Not only do actors have chock-a-block schedules, they also dress up for the promotions keeping the theme of the film in mind. Following the trend, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been constantly acing their style game with hip-hop-inspired fashion. But recently, Bhatt surprised us all when she stepped out in a pink dress from Annakiki’s 2019 collection.

The off shoulder mini with a tulle train looked lovely on her, and to be honest, it reminded us of a pixie fairy. It’s refreshing to see that she kept her make-up minimal and opted for a centre-parted sleek hairdo. The only jarring thing about her look was those green heels but given how adorable she looked, we can easily overlook the faux pas.

Prior to this, the Gully Boy actor was spotted acing street style in an outfit by the same designer. Dressed in a white crop top and a pair of black pants, Bhatt made quite a statement. While the entire look from the label Annakiki looked really good on the actor, what we particularly liked are her boots from the label Buffalo, that added an extra zing to her outfit. Hair styled in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded off her look well.

Earlier, Bhatt was also spotted in a white pullover with big bold polka dots, that she teamed with a pair of black pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoops and rings. Meanwhile, co-star Ranveer Singh was seen in a red tracksuit from Adidas that he accessorised with a pair of funky aviators.