Gully Boy screening: Alia Bhatt is a vision at the 69th Annual Berlinale International Film Festival

Alia Bhatt, apart from being a talented and skilled actor, is also quite a head turner when it comes to her sartorial choices. Right from acing ethnic style to carrying a quirky outfit with ease, Bhatt knows how to pull off a look with elan every time she makes an appearance.

Recently, the beauty was seen looking gorgeous at the Berlin International Film Festival where she had gone for the screening of her upcoming movie Gully Boy.

For one of the appearances, the actor opted for a strapless green gown with a cape from the designer Prabal Gurung’s label. Hair tied into a simple ponytail, a no-makeup look, and minimal accessories complemented her outfit.

The designer took to Instagram to post a picture of the actor. “Our incredible muse Alia Bhatt is a star on the 69th Annual Berlinale International Film Festival for her film “Gully Boy” in the Atelier Prabal Gurung neon silk faille column with hand draped train”, the caption read.

Speaking of Bhatt’s love for quirky fashion, for another occasion, she stepped out in a quirky white and red printed pantsuit from Moschino. Straight, centre-part hair and light make-up with a dab of maroon on the lips complemented the look well. Bhatt accessorised her outfit with a pair of pointed white heels.

Donning a shimmery outfit, Bhatt was also spotted looking stunning in a sequin ombré Ralph Lauren dress while attending press interviews at the Berlin Film Festival. Hair styled into natural waves and a neutral palette rounded out the actor’s look. Giving accessories a miss, she let her outfit do the talking.

What do you think of her latest looks?