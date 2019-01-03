Alia Bhatt wore a Gucci night suit worth Rs 1.8 lakh to the airport

Airport fashion is all about acing street style. Even though there are the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut, who have always tried to dress impeccably, it is Karan Johar who brought the focus of brands to the forefront with his expensive bags and sunglasses. Gucci has always been his favourite and seems like his self-proclaimed daughter-like figure, Alia Bhatt is following suit with her latest airport appearance.

The actor stepped out in a floral Gucci night suit, worth Rs 1.8 lakh that she styled with a pair of nude heels. According to Vogue, she also carried a Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag that was worth Rs 98,000. She kept her look very simple with her hair pulled up in a ponytail and just a touch of pink on her lip.

We don’t know what Bhatt was trying to pull off here but it clearly failed to make the cut. We are disappointed with her choice of outfit, more so, because she is known to ace street style.

However, prior to this, the Raazi actor impressed us in a pastel pink V-neck top featuring an interesting tie-detail on the bodice that she teamed with a pair of blue crop jeans, clear heels from PVC and retro sunglasses.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She was also seen giving out chic vibes in a pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt. The oversized sunnies added an element of fun to her attire.

Interesting style statements, we say.