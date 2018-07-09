We are totally crushing on Alia Bhatt’s funky ‘Love’ flip-flops

Celebrities making statements by sporting funky t-shirts is not a rarity. And the most recent to do it is Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actor who was recently spotted wearing a casual striped t-shirt teamed with a pair of track pants. With minimal makeup, the actor looked laidback and pretty but what attracted our attention was the footwear she wore. With “Love” written on the flip-flops, they clearly stood out in the crowd and we could not help admiring them.
This reminded us of something Janhvi Kapoor wore recently. For the launch of the song Zingaat, she was spotted wearing a gorgeous floral lehenga. The ivory, floral printed lehenga was teamed with a matching halter neck blouse and we had really liked how she gave the dupatta a miss dupatta. Although the 21-year-old seemed was styled with a pair of mojris she later wore sandals that had Zingaat written on them. Her co-star Ishan Khattar, who looked dapper in a blue kurta teamed with grey trousers also donned similar shoes.
ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga is simple but absolutely gorgeous
What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? Tell us in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App