Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

We are totally crushing on Alia Bhatt’s funky ‘Love’ flip-flops

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted wearing a casual striped T-shirt, that she teamed with a pair of track pants. With minimal makeup, the actor looked refreshing, but what got our attention was the footwear she wore.

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: July 9, 2018 12:30:18 pm
alia bhatt, alia bhatt shoes, alia bhatt ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt instagram, alia bhatt recent photos, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt’s flip-flops with ‘Love’ written on them clearly stood out. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

Celebrities making statements by sporting funky t-shirts is not a rarity. And the most recent to do it is Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actor who was recently spotted wearing a casual striped t-shirt teamed with a pair of track pants. With minimal makeup, the actor looked laidback and pretty but what attracted our attention was the footwear she wore. With “Love” written on the flip-flops, they clearly stood out in the crowd and we could not help admiring them.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt has been busy with the shoot of Kalank. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Alia Bhatt loked pretty and laidback. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

We could not take our eyes off Alia Bhatt’s footwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This reminded us of something Janhvi Kapoor wore recently. For the launch of the song  Zingaat, she was spotted wearing a gorgeous floral lehenga. The ivory, floral printed lehenga was teamed with a matching halter neck blouse and we had really liked how she gave the dupatta a miss dupatta. Although the 21-year-old seemed was styled with a pair of mojris she later wore sandals that had Zingaat written on them. Her co-star Ishan Khattar, who looked dapper in a blue kurta teamed with grey trousers also donned similar shoes.

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga is simple but absolutely gorgeous

alia bhatt, alia bhatt shoes, alia bhatt ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt instagram, alia bhatt recent photos, indian express, indian express news Janhvi was at the launch of the song Zingaat . (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

alia bhatt, alia bhatt shoes, alia bhatt ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt instagram, alia bhatt recent photos, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in this floral lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement