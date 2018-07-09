We are totally crushing on Alia Bhatt’s funky ‘Love’ flip-flops

Alia Bhatt’s flip-flops with ‘Love’ written on them clearly stood out. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt’s flip-flops with ‘Love’ written on them clearly stood out. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrities making statements by sporting funky t-shirts is not a rarity. And the most recent to do it is Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actor who was recently spotted wearing a casual striped t-shirt teamed with a pair of track pants. With minimal makeup, the actor looked laidback and pretty but what attracted our attention was the footwear she wore. With “Love” written on the flip-flops, they clearly stood out in the crowd and we could not help admiring them.

Alia Bhatt has been busy with the shoot of Kalank. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt has been busy with the shoot of Kalank. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt loked pretty and laidback. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt loked pretty and laidback. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We could not take our eyes off Alia Bhatt’s footwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We could not take our eyes off Alia Bhatt’s footwear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This reminded us of something Janhvi Kapoor wore recently. For the launch of the song Zingaat, she was spotted wearing a gorgeous floral lehenga. The ivory, floral printed lehenga was teamed with a matching halter neck blouse and we had really liked how she gave the dupatta a miss dupatta. Although the 21-year-old seemed was styled with a pair of mojris she later wore sandals that had Zingaat written on them. Her co-star Ishan Khattar, who looked dapper in a blue kurta teamed with grey trousers also donned similar shoes.

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s floral lehenga is simple but absolutely gorgeous

Janhvi was at the launch of the song Zingaat . (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi was at the launch of the song Zingaat . (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in this floral lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in this floral lehenga. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd