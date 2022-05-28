Alia Bhatt serves summer fashion inspiration in this stunning floral sari; check it out

Actor Alia Bhatt has a chic sense of style – her social media is proof! From casual contemporary fits to elaborate ethnic outfits, she sure knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial picks.

If you follow Alia’s fashion outings closely, you would know that the actor loves donning the six yards of elegance, in all its colours and forms.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt keeps it basic yet extremely stylish in all-white ensembles at Berlinale 2022

As such, she wore this beautiful floral chiffon saree which is a perfect pick for the ongoing summer season. Take a look below.

Styled by Ami Patel, the peach organza sari featured black and green coloured flowers of varying sizes. It also featured a sequinned border rimmed with black velvet fabric and was paired with a complementary blouse, studded with gold sequins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The Brahmāstra actor ditched heavy jewellery and, instead, opted for a pair of gorgeous diamond and emerald earrings from Sabyasachi.

Her hair and make-up were kept subtle, to allow the outfit to take centre stage. However, we loved the no-nonsense sleek ponytail and subtle, barely-there make-up that accentuated her beautiful features further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Natural eyebrows, a touch of nude eyeshadow, generous dabs of mascara, a hint of peach blush and matte coral lipstick — all added to the appeal of this dreamy summer ensemble.

Did you like this look? Let us know!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!