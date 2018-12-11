Alia Bhatt in this floral Zimmermann maxi dress is a breath of fresh air

Alia Bhatt is known for her chic and comfortable sartorial choices. The Raazi actor was recently spotted looking lovely and effortlessly stylish in a floral maxi dress from Zimmermann. She paired it with a sling bag from Chloe and a pair of sunnies.

Hair neatly tied at the back and the characteristic dimpled grin completed the look. We think her outfit is fit for any casual outing.

We adore the actor for almost always keeping things simple and chic, and we had really liked the noodle strap blue dress she had worn to the pre-wedding dinner party hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas prior to their wedding. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit by Prabal Gurung looked lovely on her, paired with a red clutch and baby-pink block heel.

She had also impressed us a great deal in a black frilly Red Valentino dress with a white scallop collar that she had worn to a Netflix event. The outfit caught our attention with its ruffled sleeves and hemline.

Bhatt also gave us goals in a ruby silk mashru kurta by Sabyasachi that she wore at the Kolkata Film Festival. The gorgeous outfit was was embroidered with tilla work and was paired with a hand-embroidered organza dupatta and velvet gharara.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, it was a lovely fusion of the traditional and the modern.