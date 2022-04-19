‘Did not know they were for Alia’: Floral artist Srishti Kapur on designing bracelets for actor’s mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, created ripples with her minimal outfit and jewellery choices for her wedding festivities. While the actor wowed in an ivory Sabyasachi sari for the nuptials, she kept it vibrant in a fuchsia pink lehenga set by Manish Malhotra for the mehendi function.

Apart from the gorgeous lehenga and kundan jewellery, Alia also wore white and yellow corsages from Floral Art and Design by Srishti on her wrists that totally stood out, adding a floral touch to her mehendi look.

Talking about the floral accessory, Srishti Kapur, who designed them, told indianexpress.com, “They wanted something very delicate and simple for Alia. I was given the reference of a dry-flower tiara and was asked to make something similar for her hands.”

Kapur shared that the corsages were made using fresh flowers with some golden wire. “It features a very delicate and intricate design and employs the use of pale-yellow and white flowers with some pearls.”

The floral artist, however, was unaware that she was designing the bracelets for Alia. “I didn’t know they were for Alia as I was contacted by the gifting and vendor coordination partner for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. As such, neither did I know she would actually wear them (or not). It was only when we saw the official mehendi pictures, that we realised she indeed wore the corsages made by us!” she shared.

Kapur added that she found the Raazi actor’s overall mehendi look quite “interesting”. “We didn’t know anything about her attire, but white is a neutral colour, it goes with any look and Alia looked really beautiful. Such bracelets are a great way to add a floral touch to a bride’s look. Had I known about her look beforehand, I would have added a couple of more floral elements; but she looked great nevertheless,” she said.

Recently, celebrity brides such as Katrina Kaif and Karishma Tanna, too, had opted for floral jewellery by her. “Both Katrina and Karishma were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, who wanted something delicate and white for the brides. “We made dried flower jewellery for both, including the kaleeras.”

“A lot of brides are now opting for white and gold, thanks to celebs,” Kapur revealed. “Floral jewellery really depends on how heavy the outfit is. If the outfit is simpler, you can go for heavier accessory and vice versa,” she suggested.

