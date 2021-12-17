Alia Bhatt’s flirty red dress might just be the perfect date night outfit

Alia Bhatt, who has a trail of movies lined up for release next year, is making some serious style statements with her promo looks. And the Highway actor, of late, seems to be on a red spree with her fashion choices.

Earlier, Alia had opted for a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga sari for the trailer launch of her movie RRR.

She has been donning traditional ensembles for the promo looks of the Telugu movie, wearing a Payal Khandwala black and golden suit set, a Kachivaram sari from Madhurya Creations, a stunning Rimple and Harpreet Narula set, and a lovely pink and white salwar suit from péro, all styled by Ami Patel.

However, she shook things up for the motion poster launch of Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmāstra in which she stars along with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Alia was seen in a flirty red dress that she wore with platform red heels, making a case for yet another all-red look. The dress from T Skaff featured a cut-out bodice and a high-waist skirt that trailed off into a transparent train, lending an element of drama to the look.

Adajania gave the look a hint of traditional twist with statement silver dangler earrings and rings.

What do you think of her latest look?

