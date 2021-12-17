Alia Bhatt’s flirty red dress might just be the perfect date night outfit

December 17, 2021 8:50:26 pm
Alia Bhatt, who has a trail of movies lined up for release next year, is making some serious style statements with her promo looks. And the Highway actor, of late, seems to be on a red spree with her fashion choices.
Earlier, Alia had opted for a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga sari for the trailer launch of her movie RRR.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
She has been donning traditional ensembles for the promo looks of the Telugu movie, wearing a Payal Khandwala black and golden suit set, a Kachivaram sari from Madhurya Creations, a stunning Rimple and Harpreet Narula set, and a lovely pink and white salwar suit from péro, all styled by Ami Patel.
View this post on Instagram
However, she shook things up for the motion poster launch of Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmāstra in which she stars along with beau Ranbir Kapoor.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Alia was seen in a flirty red dress that she wore with platform red heels, making a case for yet another all-red look. The dress from T Skaff featured a cut-out bodice and a high-waist skirt that trailed off into a transparent train, lending an element of drama to the look.
Adajania gave the look a hint of traditional twist with statement silver dangler earrings and rings.
What do you think of her latest look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-