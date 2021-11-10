Alia Bhatt’s lehenga look is perfect for the wedding season

Much like every year, celebrities impressed us with their style game during the festive season. Most of them opted for ethnic attire, and well, lit up our social media feeds with their impeccable fashion. But while the festive season may have come to an end, the wedding season is knocking on our doors. So in case you need wedding outfit inspirations, we’ve got you covered.

There are many celebrities who aced the festive look, but we really need to talk about Alia Bhatt’s look, as she looked drop dead gorgeous in a royal blue bandhani printed Sabyasachi lehenga set. Check out some pictures below.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia’s look was completed with softly blow-dried hair, and pale-coral tinged make-up which beautifully complemented her orange and gold statement earrings.

The designer is extremely popular with Bollywood stars and also created the wedding trousseau of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and many more.

Alia’s outfit featured traditional bandhani print, a form of fabric dyeing widely practised in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The choli had a deep V neckline with gold sequins running along the border and a tie-up detail. The dupatta and the lehenga featured matching border that rounded off the magnificence of the look.

We loved the gorgeousness of the whole look. Let us know what you think!

