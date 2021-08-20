Alia Bhatt’s latest fashion outings are basic yet extremely stylish

Alia Bhatt may not be often spotted by the paparazzi, but whenever she does the actor ensures she makes a fashionable appearance.

Take for instance, two of her recent looks — each of which she nailed with ease and elegance. In the first, the Gully Boy actor was seen in a printed co-ord set, looking absolutely lovely. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was simple, chic and perfect for summer.

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, styled in soft curls. Check out the picture here.

Prior to this, she nailed boho chic fashion in a kaftan-style top from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection teamed with a pair of beige shorts. Also styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was elevated with minimal make-up, making a case for ‘less is more’. The matching statement earrings wonders, making the look really stand out.

The actor, who also is part of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shared a video from behind the scenes, giving a peek into her on-screen look. In it, she can be seen donning a stylish ethnic look, wearing a sari. She will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh.

