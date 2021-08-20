scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
Alia Bhatt’s latest fashion outings are basic yet extremely stylish

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was recently spotted in two diverse looks, impressing in both

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 3:00:57 pm
Alia Bhatt, fashionAlia Bhatt continues to impress everyone with her fashion choices. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt may not be often spotted by the paparazzi, but whenever she does the actor ensures she makes a fashionable appearance.

Take for instance, two of her recent looks — each of which she nailed with ease and elegance. In the first, the Gully Boy actor was seen in a printed co-ord set, looking absolutely lovely. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was simple, chic and perfect for summer.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt makes a fashion statement even with her off-duty looks; see pics

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, styled in soft curls. Check out the picture here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Prior to this, she nailed boho chic fashion in a kaftan-style top from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection teamed with a pair of beige shorts. Also styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was elevated with minimal make-up, making a case for ‘less is more’. The matching statement earrings wonders, making the look really stand out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The actor, who also is part of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shared a video from behind the scenes, giving a peek into her on-screen look. In it, she can be seen donning a stylish ethnic look, wearing a sari. She will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

What do you think of her look?

