Alia Bhatt keeps in simple and stylish in a co-ord set; see pics

From Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing co-ord sets. And the latest celebrity to join the list is Alia Bhatt, who recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the Ooty schedule for her upcoming film, Sadak 2.

Bhatt, who gave major travel goals after sharing pictures of herself from the shooting location, was spotted at the Dharma Productions office wearing a beige top and matching culotte set from designer label Lovebirds. The top featured a zipped collar and ruched hemline, while the flared culottes added a dramatic spin to her look. The length of her culottes also made them an appropriate choice for Mumbai’s monsoon.

We love how Bhatt kept her look simple with neutral hues and pulled her hair back into a classic ponytail. Spotted with Ranbir Kapoor, the Udta Punjab actor completed the look with matching nude heels from Christian Louboutin.

Bhatt is a pro when it comes to acing street style fashion. Recently, she was dressed in a white crop top and a pair of black pants, and needless to say, made quite a statement.

Check out her pictures here.

While the clothes from the label Annakiki looked really good on the actor, what we particularly like here are her boots from the label Buffalo that added an extra zing to her outfit. Hair styled in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look well.