Alia Bhatt gives tips on how to keep your street style chic and comfortable

Alia Bhatt usually likes to keep it casual and comfortable when she is not in front of the camera. But even then her fashion game is always on point and manages to impress in whatever she wears. So keeping her casual game strong, the Udta Punjab actor was recently seen acing an all-white look — similar to the one she was spotted in last month, minus the stars.

Keeping away from any colour, Bhatt teamed the white tracksuit set with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses. Ditching make-up, the actor opted for blow dried hair to complete her look.

But the actor is a pro at nailing all sorts of looks and looked lovely in an olive green polka dot flowy dress as she stepped out to enjoy a meal with her mother, Soni Razdan.

Polka dots are a timeless trend and look great even today. We like how the Gully Boy actor opted for a basic look and rounded out the outfit with sunglasses, plastic heels and her dimpled smile.

Which look do you prefer?