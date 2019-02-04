Alia Bhatt gives lessons on how to ace street style with her latest look

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her film Gully Boy, was spotted acing street style. Dressed in a white crop top and a pair of black pants, the actor made quite a statement.

While the clothes from the label Annakiki looked really good on the actor, what we particularly like here are her boots from the label Buffalo, that added the extra zing to her outfit. Hair styled in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look well.

Check out her pictures here.

Prior to this, Bhatt was spotted dressed in a white pullover with big bold polka dots on it, that she teamed with a pair of black pants and accessorised with a pair of silver hoops and rings. Meanwhile, co-star Ranveer Singh was seen in a red tracksuit from Adidas that he accessorised with a pair of funky aviators.

On another occasion, for the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Bhatt was seen in an ivory, double-breasted, off-shoulder dress from Jonathan Simkhai.

We like how stylist Ami Patel added contrast to the light-hued outfit by pairing it with Le Mill scarlet-hued, peep-toe boots and further accessorised it with oversized hoop earrings.

What do you think of her latest look?