Take cues from Alia Bhatt on how to keep your street style chic and comfortable

Alia Bhatt's was recently spotted at a dubbing session in Bandra, Mumbai clad in chic casuals and needless to say, she looked lovely in it. Check out the pictures here.

Take a look at the latest style file of Alia Bhatt. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Alia Bhatt’s personal style statement is a beautiful blend of comfort and fashion. The Raazi actor was recently spotted at a dubbing session in Bandra, Mumbai clad in chic casuals and needless to say, she looked lovely in it.

For the occasion, Bhatt picked a pastel pink V-neck top featuring an interesting tie-detail on the bodice. She teamed it with a pair of blue crop jeans, clear heels from PVC and retro sunglasses that add an X-factor to her look.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt at a dubbing session. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt’s personal style is chic and comfortable. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Speaking of Bhatt’s street style, prior to this, the Dear Zindagi actor was seen wearing a pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt. The oversized sunnies added an element of fun to her attire.

Alia Bhatt is back in town after wrapping up the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra. (Source: File Photo)
Alia Bhatt with her friends. (Source: File Photo)

While attending the Brahmastra’s wrap-up party in Bulgaria, the actor opted for a black outfit featuring animal prints on it that she paired with knee-high boots.

Alia Bhatt poses with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji at the Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party. (Source: File Photo)

We think Bhatt aced her street style.

