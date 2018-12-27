Take cues from Alia Bhatt on how to keep your street style chic and comfortable

Alia Bhatt’s personal style statement is a beautiful blend of comfort and fashion. The Raazi actor was recently spotted at a dubbing session in Bandra, Mumbai clad in chic casuals and needless to say, she looked lovely in it.

Advertising

For the occasion, Bhatt picked a pastel pink V-neck top featuring an interesting tie-detail on the bodice. She teamed it with a pair of blue crop jeans, clear heels from PVC and retro sunglasses that add an X-factor to her look.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Speaking of Bhatt’s street style, prior to this, the Dear Zindagi actor was seen wearing a pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt. The oversized sunnies added an element of fun to her attire.

While attending the Brahmastra’s wrap-up party in Bulgaria, the actor opted for a black outfit featuring animal prints on it that she paired with knee-high boots.

We think Bhatt aced her street style.