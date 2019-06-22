Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 16 – June 22)

It is not only at red carpet events, celebrities manage to turn heads with their sartorial choices even at the airport. Whether it is a pantsuit look or simple Indian wear, they can be spotted rocking many trends while travelling for work on leisure. This week was no different as many of them were spotted looking chic at the airport.

Advertising

From Katrina Kaif’s casual look to Sara Ali Khan in Indian wear, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s style can best be described as simple yet stylish; and that is how she looked at the airport recently. Dressed in a pink sweatshirt and black leggings, the actor nailed casual wear. Keeping the overall look simple, the Bharat actor opted for white sneakers and rounded out her look with loose hair and a pair of sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport with her father, Prakash Padukone. Keeping it simple, the Piku actor opted for an all-black look and wore a simple black top with matching pants which she teamed with a pair of white sneakers. A black handbag, neatly tied hair and a pair of sunglasses completed the look. The former Indian shuttler, on the other hand, was spotted in a pair of blue jeans and green shirt.

Ananya Panday

Advertising

The Student of the Year 2 actor was recently spotted nailing the casual look at the airport. Dressed in a simple white t-shirt, which had an interesting knot detail at the front, teamed with brown-coloured lowers, the actor looked chic. The look was completed with white sneakers and a handbag.

Alia Bhatt

Trust Alia Bhatt to look stylish in anything she wears — which is why it comes as no surprise that she nailed a neon green look at the airport recently. The actor looked absolutely stylish in the pantsuit which she teamed with a pair of strappy heels. Letting her outfit to the talking, she kept her overall look simple and rounded it out with cats eye sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was seen rocking the Indian look in a white kurta and churidar which was teamed with a multicoloured dupatta. We like how the actor kept her look simple and opted for a pair of juttis to complete the look. She was accompanied by actor Kartik Aaryan who kept it casual in black track pants and white t-shirt teamed with a red jacket.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be it Indian wear or casuals, Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look effortlessly. And it was no different when she was spotted at the airport recently in a white t-shirt and black track pants. We liked how she broke the monotony of her look with neon green footwear. Keeping the look simple, she kept her hair loose, and accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses and a handbag.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was seen strutting out of the airport making a statement in striped shorts and a matching blazer from Topshop, which was teamed with a plain white t-shirt. The Manikarnika actor rounded out her look with nude-coloured stilettos from Dior. Keeping her look simple yet stylish, she accesorised it with round-rimmed shades and handbag.

Who do you think looked best?