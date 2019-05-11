Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 5 – May 11)

Be it at a fashion event, an award function, or just a day at the airport, celebrities always have their fashion game on point. Most Bollywood actors kept their look casual yet smart at the airport this week. From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who has last seen in Kalank, was recently spotted at the airport with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Keeping her look casual, the Raazi actor wore a pink top featuring white polka dots that was teamed with matching pants and a cape with lace detailing at the the edges. She opted for pink sports shoes and accessorised her look with sunglasses and a handbag.

Ranbir too kept his look casual and was spotted in a white t-shirt and blue distressed jeans which was teamed with a multi-coloured jacket. White shoes, sunglasses and a cap completed his look.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s style can best be described as simple yet stylish. Spotted at the airport recently, the duo nailed the casual chic look. While Sharma was spotted wearing a white t-shirt teamed with a beige-coloured drawstring pajama, the cricketer wore a simple grey t-shirt and blue pants. Sunglasses and white sneakers completed their look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has a distinct sense of fashion and ends up turning ends on most occasions. At the airport recently, the actor, however, kept in look simple and was seen in distressed black jeans, and a t-shirt which read ‘Pulp Fiction’. A cap and square-framed sunglasses completed his look.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre kept her latest airport look extremely casual and was spotted wearing a grey kurta and pant set which had check print on it. Black flats, a pair of sunglasses, black handbag, a watch and her dazzling smile completed the actor’s look.

Deepika Padukone

When it comes to airport fashion, Deepika Padukone has always chosen comfort over style. But her latest appearance has left us unimpressed. On her way to the Met Gala 2019, the annual fundraising event at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor was seen in a jumpsuit from the premium denim brand Agolde. We like the cool vibes of her outfit but what we are not too fond of are her bright pink Balenciaga mules. It looked plastic-y and somehow reminded us of Barbie shoes.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s airport look seemed perfect for a summer pool party. Dressed in a lime green flowy dress, the actor kept her look breezy. We are, however, not very convinced about the sleeves of the dress which featured only on one side, while it was sleeveless on the other. Flat footwear, open hair and a pair of sunglasses completed her look.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was seen in a blood red dress at the airport recently. The actor kept it simple and teamed the short dress with knee-high black coloured boots. A handbag and a watch completed the actor’s look.

Who do you think looked best?