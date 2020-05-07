Alia Bhatt knows how to rock crop tops; here’s proof

Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summer is here and we are missing our breezy dresses and loose tops. While there is still time before we can step out to meet our friends for a nice brunch in our favourite dress, we can always take a look at celebs acing summer fashion in past seasons, and take some tips for our next outing. And one actor who is a pro at pulling off crop tops, which are a summer staple, is Alia Bhatt.

So we turn to the Raazi actor to take styling cues.

Gingham is in during summer, and the Kalank actor wore a stunning co-ord set in the fabric. The printed set, featuring a crop top with plunging neckline and matching trousers, was styled with neatly tied hair and black sunnies.

For a video shoot, she wore a neon green crop top with tie up front. We like how it was styled with a pair of high waist jeans and a printed jacket.

Alia was spotted in a pair of latex trousers with a quirky slogan crop top during the promotions of Gully Boy.

If you like it subtle, then these nude separates by New Delhi based label, Lovebirds, can be your pick. She wore the cropped shirt with a pair of high waisted culottes.

The Highway actor proved that crop tops are not just meant for casual looks, but can be also worn with ethnics. She took the contemporary way as she went for a beige chikankari skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ruffled sleeves and extended collar of the chopped shirt gave it a modern twist.

