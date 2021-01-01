scorecardresearch
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Alia Bhatt’s winter look is all about being cosy and comfortable; see pic

In the backdrop of what seemed like a garden or backyard, Alia posed in a mix-and-match of colours

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 3:10:57 pm
What do you think of Alia Bhatt's winter look? (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt seems to be enjoying the chilly winters in style.

The Raazi actor, who herself launched a sustainable kidswear brand this year, recently posted a cute picture of herself in winter clothes.

In the backdrop of what seemed like a garden or backyard, Alia posed in a mix-and-match of colours. She wore a pink bodycon dress, teamed with a long, checkered purple and grey coat. To add to her casual-yet-cosy look, she wore a pair of beige knee-length boots and a matching beanie cap. And she left her hair open. Take a look at the picture:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read |Ranbir-Alia to tie the knot in 2021: Here are all the times they made for a fashionable couple

Posing with a glass in her hand, Alia captioned the picture, “& to whatever lies ahead of us…cheers!”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating the new year in Ranthambore, with their respective families. They were even joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Check out the pictures here.

Alia is clearly setting winter fashion goals. What do you think of her look?

