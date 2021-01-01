Alia Bhatt’s winter look is all about being cosy and comfortable; see pic

What do you think of Alia Bhatt's winter look? (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt seems to be enjoying the chilly winters in style.

The Raazi actor, who herself launched a sustainable kidswear brand this year, recently posted a cute picture of herself in winter clothes.

In the backdrop of what seemed like a garden or backyard, Alia posed in a mix-and-match of colours. She wore a pink bodycon dress, teamed with a long, checkered purple and grey coat. To add to her casual-yet-cosy look, she wore a pair of beige knee-length boots and a matching beanie cap. And she left her hair open. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Posing with a glass in her hand, Alia captioned the picture, “& to whatever lies ahead of us…cheers!”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating the new year in Ranthambore, with their respective families. They were even joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Check out the pictures here.

Alia is clearly setting winter fashion goals. What do you think of her look?

