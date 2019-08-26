Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a delicate white kurta and sharara set; see pics

Bollywood celebrities always have their fashion game on point and never miss an occasion to sport trendy outfits. While some celebrities love ethnic wear, others prefer casual chic ensembles. One celebrity who often gives easy-breezy casual-chic vibes is actor Alia Bhatt, who was recently spotted in a delicate white kurta sharara set as she stepped out for a meeting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai .

The Udta Punjab actor wore an ivory kurta teamed with a matching sharara, which we feel will make for a lovely pick for a wedding function. Given the casual nature of her outing, the actor skipped on accessories and rounded off her ethnic look with a pair of flats.

Check some of her pictures here.

The full-sleeved kurta that featured pink embroidery on the bodice, added a romantic touch to her ensemble. She skipped on a dupatta, making her outfit a hassle-free pick. The Raazi actor also tied her brown locks into a ponytail and ditched make-up.

If you’ve been planning to add a comfortable kurta to your wardrobe, Bhatt’s latest number is perfect for you. You can wear it for a family get-together or even for a small puja at home.