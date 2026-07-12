Alia Bhatt sets bridesmaid goals at Akansha Ranjan’s wedding to Sharan Sharma

Ikka actor Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma tied the knot Saturday in a garden ceremony in Mumbai. Ranjan, who’s childhood friends with actor Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share snippets of her wedding, along with a sweet note penned for her now-husband: “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta (Home doesn’t feel like home without you, I don’t feel fear with you there).”

Resplendent in a bridal red sari by Arpita Mehta, with gold brocade embellishments along the border, she exchanged vows with the filmmaker, who looked dapper in an ivory kurta-pajama set, paired with a matching Nehru jacket. Ranjan kept it simple with layered neckpieces, earrings, bangles and a haathphool, with a maang tika sitting in between her sleek middle-parted hairdo.