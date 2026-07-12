Alia Bhatt sets bridesmaid goals at Akansha Ranjan’s wedding to Sharan Sharma

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Ikka actor Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma tied the knot Saturday in a garden ceremony in Mumbai. Ranjan, who’s childhood friends with actor Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share snippets of her wedding, along with a sweet note penned for her now-husband: “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta (Home doesn’t feel like home without you, I don’t feel fear with you there).”
Resplendent in a bridal red sari by Arpita Mehta, with gold brocade embellishments along the border, she exchanged vows with the filmmaker, who looked dapper in an ivory kurta-pajama set, paired with a matching Nehru jacket. Ranjan kept it simple with layered neckpieces, earrings, bangles and a haathphool, with a maang tika sitting in between her sleek middle-parted hairdo.
Ditching the traditional rituals, the couple opted for a simple registration ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. Ranjan and Sharma, who have reportedly been together since 2022, have always kept their relationship out of the public eye, choosing to stay private until they recently made it official.
The who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, were papped celebrating the union of the happy couple. In a viral video circulating online, the Alpha actor could be seen breaking a leg to songs Maahi Ve and Panwadi during the pre-wedding festivities, joined by Akansha’s sister Anushka Ranjan and her husband Aditya Seal, along with the rest of her best friends and bridesmaids.
Watch the video here:
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For the special occasion, Bhatt chose a royal purple sari featuring intricate gold embroidery all over and hints of neon yellow peeking through, paired with a corset blouse. Instead of draping the pallu the regular way, she carried it across her right arm for a regal look. A sleek pulled-back bun, minimal makeup, gold choker and jhumkas, Kolhapuri wedges, and a matching potli completed her look.