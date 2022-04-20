scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Must Read

Alia Bhatt looks lovely in blush pink suit as she makes first appearance after wedding

Keeping the look subtle, she accessorised with just a pair of dainty jhumkis, mule pumps, and her unmissable diamond wedding ring!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 5:30:52 pm
Alia BhattAlia was spotted at the airport recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After thoroughly impressing with her impeccable wedding attire, Alia Bhatt has resumed work as she was recently spotted flying out of the Maximum city. In keeping with her minimal and effortlessly chic style, she was seen wearing a summer-ready lightweight ensemble that looked absolutely lovely on the newlywed.

For her first appearance after her wedding, Alia opted for a blush pink handcrafted suit set from fashion label Devnaagri’s ‘Sehr’ collection. The ensemble consisted of an easy-breezy kurta with pink prints, matching salwar, and a sheer organza dupatta with a white border.

Alia looked lovely at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping the look subtle, she accessorised it with just a pair of dainty jhumkis, mule pumps from Fizzy Goblet, and her unmissable diamond wedding ring. She also carried a vibrant blue and pink handbag from Dior.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘Did not know they were for Alia’: Floral artist Srishti Kapur on designing bracelets for actor’s mehendi ceremony
The actor kept it minimal and elegant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia, whose makeup choices veer on the minimal side, kept it subtle with just a hint of blush and nude lip colour. A small blue bindi added to the refreshingly ethnic appeal of this look.

Alia Bhatt Alia was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Comfortable and flowy summer fits have become the preferred choice of many while travelling. Recently, actor Kiara Advani also sported a white kurta set from Maayera Jaipur’s ‘Noorbagh’ collection.

ALSO READ |Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is living the ‘kaftan life’; see latest pic
Kiara was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She looked pretty in the A-line white kurta with pink, purple and green floral prints, and a pair of matching striped pants.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh
Ranveer Singh, pioneer of eccentric clothing, also knows how to carry elegant suits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement