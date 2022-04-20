Alia Bhatt looks lovely in blush pink suit as she makes first appearance after wedding

After thoroughly impressing with her impeccable wedding attire, Alia Bhatt has resumed work as she was recently spotted flying out of the Maximum city. In keeping with her minimal and effortlessly chic style, she was seen wearing a summer-ready lightweight ensemble that looked absolutely lovely on the newlywed.

For her first appearance after her wedding, Alia opted for a blush pink handcrafted suit set from fashion label Devnaagri’s ‘Sehr’ collection. The ensemble consisted of an easy-breezy kurta with pink prints, matching salwar, and a sheer organza dupatta with a white border.

Keeping the look subtle, she accessorised it with just a pair of dainty jhumkis, mule pumps from Fizzy Goblet, and her unmissable diamond wedding ring. She also carried a vibrant blue and pink handbag from Dior.

Alia, whose makeup choices veer on the minimal side, kept it subtle with just a hint of blush and nude lip colour. A small blue bindi added to the refreshingly ethnic appeal of this look.

Comfortable and flowy summer fits have become the preferred choice of many while travelling. Recently, actor Kiara Advani also sported a white kurta set from Maayera Jaipur’s ‘Noorbagh’ collection.

She looked pretty in the A-line white kurta with pink, purple and green floral prints, and a pair of matching striped pants.

