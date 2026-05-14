Alia Bhatt blends Victorian royalty with Indian roots in chintz off-shoulder gown at Cannes 2026

Alia Bhatt has been sending the Internet into a frenzy with her stunning appearances at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. After wooing her fans with five stunning looks already, the Heart of Stone actor has now unveiled her sixth look: a sculpted off-shoulder custom gown with brocade detailing by Tarun Tahiliani. The silhouette blended Victorian corsetry with the fluidity of Indian drape traditions.

For the Jane Fonda and Gong Li dinner celebration, Alia slipped into a red off-shoulder gown featuring intricate hand-painted floral embroidery in deep burgundy and muted ivory tones. The silhouette cinched her waist before flowing into a soft mermaid-style hem, exuding elegance and romance through historical chintz textiles. “The embroidered floral motifs echo the delicacy of hand-painted botanical studies, while the sculpted structure lends the ensemble a sense of regal drama. Rich in craftsmanship yet restrained in palette, the look is envisioned as a contemporary interpretation of heritage dressing – where history, couture, and femininity seamlessly converge,” the designer said in a statement.