Alia Bhatt blends Victorian royalty with Indian roots in chintz off-shoulder gown at Cannes 2026

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Alia Bhatt has been sending the Internet into a frenzy with her stunning appearances at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. After wooing her fans with five stunning looks already, the Heart of Stone actor has now unveiled her sixth look: a sculpted off-shoulder custom gown with brocade detailing by Tarun Tahiliani. The silhouette blended Victorian corsetry with the fluidity of Indian drape traditions.
For the Jane Fonda and Gong Li dinner celebration, Alia slipped into a red off-shoulder gown featuring intricate hand-painted floral embroidery in deep burgundy and muted ivory tones. The silhouette cinched her waist before flowing into a soft mermaid-style hem, exuding elegance and romance through historical chintz textiles. “The embroidered floral motifs echo the delicacy of hand-painted botanical studies, while the sculpted structure lends the ensemble a sense of regal drama. Rich in craftsmanship yet restrained in palette, the look is envisioned as a contemporary interpretation of heritage dressing – where history, couture, and femininity seamlessly converge,” the designer said in a statement.
The highlight of the look is the structured neckline, which adds character, while the rich brocade detailing adds texture and depth to the ensemble. To complete her look, Alia donned a statement diamond choker and a waist embellishment that added royal opulence, while maintaining the contemporary interpretation of heritage dressing.
Keeping the styling polished, she opted for a sleek, pulled-back bun that kept the gown and jewellery as the focal point. She kept her makeup soft and glowy, complementing the romantic tones of the ensemble without overpowering it.
Earlier, Alia turned heads in another Tarun Tahiliani silhouette for her appearance at the Bharat Pavilion at Cannes. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a modern “apsar-ette” silhouette that brought together sculpted draping, sensuality, and floral embroidery. Her ensemble featured a corset with an ivory chanderi dhoti skirt and layered drapes.
The actor also carried a lace umbrella while walking outdoors, channelling a European summer romance look. However, it was her nath (a nose pin) that stole the show.
Sharing a carousel on Instagram, Alia wrote, “feeling unapologetically filmy. for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavillion.”
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Besides Alia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also expected to walk the Cannes red carpet for L’Oréal Paris. Other Indian celebrities attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival are Tara Sutaria, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ammy Virk and Karan Johar.