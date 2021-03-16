Alia Bhatt stepped out in a short sequin dress on her birthday; can you guess its price?

What do you think of her look? (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on March 15, and was spotted partying with several celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. her birthday bash, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, was a glitzy affair, and birthday girl decided to add some sparkle to it.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was seen in a short sequin dress from the label Magda Butrym. “A sleeveless sequin mini dress has a billowing top section and a short, fitted skirt. Up top, a round neckline and shoulder pads frame the top of the silhouette, and the collection’s signature keyhole detailing is accentuated with a red sequin rose at the collar,” read the description in the label’s website.

The look was pulled together with nude make-up and an unkempt hairdo.

In case you are wondering about its price, well let us inform you that it costs a whopping $2575 (approximately ₹1,86,753).

The website also suggested styling the outfit with “ankle strap satin pumps in black and ‘I need a holiday’ sunglasses in black.” Nedless to say, Alia looked lovely and fitting for a birthday girl.

Do you like the dress? (Source: http://www.magdabutrym.com

Deepika was also seen attending the party in a one-shoulder dress from the label Proenza Schouler.

What do you think of her look?