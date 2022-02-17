Alia Bhatt keeps it basic yet extremely stylish in all-white ensembles at Berlinale 2022

Alia Bhatt is the ultimate fashionista. The Raazi actor can pull off chic haute couture looks with as much elegance as traditional Indian wear.

While her personal style veers towards easy, comfortable silhouettes and kitschy prints, her promotional looks for Gangubai Kathiawadi – in white saris — have us floored.

But looks like the actor has taken a break from the six yards, as she was recently spotted in a gorgeous pantsuit set with a twist. At present, she is in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. She took to Instagram to share glimpses, and we couldn’t help but appreciate her zeal towards continuing her monochrome streak. Take a look at the post here:

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia’s outfit comprised of a structured blazer and a pair of chic palazzo pants from Berlin-based designer Nobi Talai. She paired the soft, demure look with her signature, barely-there make-up, a light coral matte lipstick and massive pearl earrings that accentuated the look perfectly.

Previously, she looked stunning in a white off-shoulder gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She took to Instagram to share a few gorgeous photos of herself in the all-white number. Take a look at the post here.

Also styled by Ami Patel, Alia was seen in a voluminous white gown by the titular fashion label. The dress featured cut-out details across the entire length of the fabric.

The dreamy dress had a structured silhouette that highlighted her frame very well. To take things up a notch, Alia paired the ensemble with a white coat, giving it a formal look.

Alia’s hair and make-up stood out even amidst the gorgeousness of her dress – we loved the softly tousled side swept hair, yellow roses as hair accessories, nude make-up and a unique shade of coral-pink on her lips.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, releases on February 25, 2022 in India.

