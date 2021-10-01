Liked Alia Bhatt’s white tote bag? Here’s how much it costs

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated the latter’s 39th birthday in Jodhpur, pictures of which are now all over social media.

The Kapoor & Sons actor had also taken to Instagram to wish Ranbir. “Happy birthday my life 💗♾✨,” she had captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The couple was papped on their way back, looking quite fashionable. While Ranbir wore a black hoodie and cargo pants, Alia sported a crop top and a white shirt, left unbuttoned, and teamed it with a pair of high-waist blue jeans.

What also caught our attention was the white Balenciaga tote that Alia carried. The ‘Medium Wave Canvas’ tote featured the fashion house’s logo on it, along with black shoulder straps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Wondering how much the bag costs? It is a whopping €1078 (Rs 92,736) on luisaviaroma.com.

Alia Bhatt has given us fashion goals in the past as well. Here’s a glimpse:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

