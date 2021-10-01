scorecardresearch
Liked Alia Bhatt’s white tote bag? Here’s how much it costs

Alia Bhatt was spotted carrying the bag while returning to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor from Jodhpur

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 11:40:49 am
ranbir kapoor, alia bhattRanbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday with Alia Bhatt in Jodhpur. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated the latter’s 39th birthday in Jodhpur, pictures of which are now all over social media.

The Kapoor & Sons actor had also taken to Instagram to wish Ranbir. “Happy birthday my life 💗♾✨,” she had captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The couple was papped on their way back, looking quite fashionable. While Ranbir wore a black hoodie and cargo pants, Alia sported a crop top and a white shirt, left unbuttoned, and teamed it with a pair of high-waist blue jeans.

What also caught our attention was the white Balenciaga tote that Alia carried. The ‘Medium Wave Canvas’ tote featured the fashion house’s logo on it, along with black shoulder straps.

Wondering how much the bag costs? It is a whopping €1078 (Rs 92,736) on luisaviaroma.com.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Deepika Padukone aces comfort dressing in a Rs 50,000 red jumper; see pics

Alia Bhatt has given us fashion goals in the past as well. Here’s a glimpse:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

