‘Mommy to be’ Alia Bhatt is a ray of sunshine at her baby shower

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has been setting massive style goals with her maternity looks. And she continued the streak in a yellow ethnic outfit at her baby shower, which was attended by close friends and family members. As expected, the mother-to-be’s fashion game was on point, as she kept it simple yet extremely elegant.

Looking resplendent in a yellow Anarkali, which featured sequinned vertical stripes and embroidery on the hemline and sleeves, Alia styled the flowy outfit with matching palazzo pants and dupatta. For accessories, she chose a kundan maang tika, a choker, and a pair of earrings. Keeping the overall look simple, the Highway actor opted for subtle makeup with nude lips and left her hair open with a middle parting.

Giving a glimpse of the bash, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a string of pictures. Twinning with “daddy-to-be” in shades of pink, she posed with brother Ranbir Kapoor as they both smiled at the camera.

This brother-sister duo always set major sibling goals. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram) This brother-sister duo always set major sibling goals. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)

The next picture, captioned “mommy-to-be”, showed Riddhima sitting with Alia, who looked ethereal.

Isn’t Alia a sight to behold? (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram) Isn’t Alia a sight to behold? (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)

In the third picture, she was seen striking a pose with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda — all of whom were seen in shades of pink.

The ladies strike a perfect pose. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram) The ladies strike a perfect pose. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)

Next up was a group photo which had them all — Alia Bhatt, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others — smiling for the camera.

Say cheese!! (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram) Say cheese!! (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/ Instagram)

Prior to this, Alia stole the show in a metallic gown that she wore to accept the Time 100 Impact Award. The flowy outfit featured cape sleeves and a deep V-neckline. The pleated dress came with an attached fabric belt that gave the outfit some structure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Keeping it basic, she opted for stacked bracelets, diamond and gold rings, and a pair of dangling earrings to accessorise. The actor left her side parted mane open in soft curls, as she completed the look with metallic nail paint, subtle makeup, nude lips, and rouged cheeks.

If you too are a fan of Alia’s fashionable looks, take a look at some of her most recent styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia looked sassy in an all-black outfit — an oversized black shirt teamed with matching pants. With her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, she completed the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, subtle makeup, and nude lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

She looked equally lovely in a lilac blazer styled with a white low neckline top and blue jeans. Dewy makeup, nude lips, and golden hoops completed the fuss-free look.

