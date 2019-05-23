Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty give summer fashion goals in these casual outfits

Summer fashion is all about pastel colours, breezy dresses, spaghetti tops and pretty floral prints – something Bollywood celebrities have often been spotted in. One such summer outfit was worn by Alia Bhatt when she stepped out to attend the premiere of Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, India’s Most Wanted.

The Kalank actor looked adorable in a pink striped dress from Silvia Tcherassi which was paired with yellow and white striped footwear from Charles & Keith. Styled by Sanjay Kumar and Ami Patel, the Raazi actor nailed the casual look. The longline dress came with a belted waist and balloon sleeves, adding a feminine touch to the look.

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty, who was also spotted at the premiere, wore a beige coloured pantsuit which was teamed with a white crop top. She rounded off the look with a messy bun, a pair of hoop earrings, a tan coloured bucket bag and a dash of colour on the lips.

While most actors prefer to go glam, we loved how the Hero actor opted for a pair of sneakers over heels with the casual ensemble.

