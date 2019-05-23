Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty give summer fashion goals in these casual outfits

Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty nailed the summer look as they stepped out for the premiere of Arjun Kapoor's latest film, India's Most Wanted.

Alia Bhatt or Athiya Shetty: Who wore summer casuals better? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Summer fashion is all about pastel colours, breezy dresses, spaghetti tops and pretty floral prints – something Bollywood celebrities have often been spotted in. One such summer outfit was worn by Alia Bhatt when she stepped out to attend the premiere of Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, India’s Most Wanted.

The Kalank actor looked adorable in a pink striped dress from Silvia Tcherassi which was paired with yellow and white striped footwear from Charles & Keith. Styled by Sanjay Kumar and Ami Patel, the Raazi actor nailed the casual look. The longline dress came with a belted waist and balloon sleeves, adding a feminine touch to the look.

Check some of the pictures below.

Alia Bhatt attended the premiere of Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, India’s Most Wanted. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
The Kalank actor looked adorable in the long striped dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty, who was also spotted at the premiere, wore a beige coloured pantsuit which was teamed with a white crop top. She rounded off the look with a messy bun, a pair of hoop earrings, a tan coloured bucket bag and a dash of colour on the lips.

Check some of the pictures below.

Athiya Shetty at the premiere of Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
At the movie night, she wore a nude pantsuit with a white crop top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While most actors prefer to go glam, we loved how the Hero actor opted for a pair of sneakers over heels with the casual ensemble.

What do you think of their looks?

