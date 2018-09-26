Alia Bhatt shows how to jazz up a simple look in this LBD; see pics

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Known for her impressive sartorial choices, Alia Bhatt has been an inspiration to many fashion enthusiasts. The 25-year-old was recently spotted attending an art event clad in a black mini and needless to say, she looked lovely as ever.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt’s colourful travel style has got all our attention; see pics

The lace dress with a V-neckline was cinched at the waist with a black tie detail. Teaming her outfit with a pair of black heels, she spiced up her look with oversized hoop earrings. For the make-up, she went for glossy pink lips and tied her hair in a neat ponytail. Simple yet stylish, don’t you think?

Take a look at the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt in a black dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in a black dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt opted for hoop earrings. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt opted for hoop earrings. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt at the art event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt at the art event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to adding charm to simple dresses, Bhatt knows how to do it well. Prior to this, she attended her best friend, Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash wearing a Zimmermann dress teamed with silver heels. She added an extra element to her look with a crown braid and beachy waves hairdo.

While attending Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash, she stepped out in a midnight blue chiffon dress by Cinq a Sept, featuring ruffles and embroidered text around the waist. With casually tousled hair and dewy make-up, she rounded out her look with a sling bag.

Alia Bhatt in Cinq A Sept. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt in Cinq A Sept. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s latest look in the black dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd