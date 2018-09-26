Alia Bhatt shows how to jazz up a simple look in this LBD; see pics

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Alia Bhatt was recently spotted attending an art event clad in a black mini and needless to say, she looked lovely as ever. She teamed the outfit with black heels and hoop earrings.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 3:51:10 pm
alia bhatt, alia bhatt updates, alia bhatt latest news, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt style, alia bhatt mini dress, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Known for her impressive sartorial choices, Alia Bhatt has been an inspiration to many fashion enthusiasts. The 25-year-old was recently spotted attending an art event clad in a black mini and needless to say, she looked lovely as ever.

The lace dress with a V-neckline was cinched at the waist with a black tie detail. Teaming her outfit with a pair of black heels, she spiced up her look with oversized hoop earrings. For the make-up, she went for glossy pink lips and tied her hair in a neat ponytail. Simple yet stylish, don’t you think?

Take a look at the pictures here:

alia bhatt, alia bhatt updates, alia bhatt latest news, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt style, alia bhatt mini dress, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt in a black dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) alia bhatt, alia bhatt updates, alia bhatt latest news, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt style, alia bhatt mini dress, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt opted for hoop earrings. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) alia bhatt, alia bhatt updates, alia bhatt latest news, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt style, alia bhatt mini dress, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt at the art event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to adding charm to simple dresses, Bhatt knows how to do it well. Prior to this, she attended her best friend, Akansha Ranjan’s birthday bash wearing a Zimmermann dress teamed with silver heels. She added an extra element to her look with a crown braid and beachy waves hairdo.

While attending Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash, she stepped out in a midnight blue chiffon dress by Cinq a Sept, featuring ruffles and embroidered text around the waist. With casually tousled hair and dewy make-up, she rounded out her look with a sling bag.

alia bhatt, alia bhatt updates, alia bhatt latest news, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt style, alia bhatt mini dress, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt in Cinq A Sept. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s latest look in the black dress? Let us know in the comments section below.

