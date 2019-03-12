Alia Bhatt or Anushka Sharma: Who wore this Louis Vuitton dress better?

Celebrities are often lauded for their looks which are bound to make heads turn when they step out. However, much effort goes into creating these looks with hours of brainstorming sessions and designer-stylist collaborations involved in the process. Despite this, there have been occasions when two stars have been spotted wearing similar looking outfits.

Advertising

Recently, Anushka Sharma did a shoot for Vogue magazine’s March issue where she was seen sporting the exact same Louis Vuitton dress that Alia Bhatt wore for her Elle magazine shoot a month ago. However, both actors styled the printed dress differently and looked quite stunning in their own way. Here’s how they pulled off the same attire in two different ways.

The Pari actor wore the white and blue printed off-the-shoulder dress minus any accessories, and left her wavy hair open sporting a middle parting. Her eyebrows were on fleek and her kohl-rimmed eyes spoke volumes. The overall look was kept simple, with a nude lipstick shade completing her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

On the other hand, the Raazi actor, who shared the cover with filmmaker Karan Johar, added an element of oomph to her look with a white watch, a messy hairdo and small drop earrings. Her look was rounded out with nude pink lipstick.

Recently, the Gully Boy actor also shared space with Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s latest edition, and needless to say, they looked gorgeous.

Dressed in designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil’s Recruit couture, Sinha looked lovely in a strapless red dress. She went with matching bold maroon lips and accessorised her look with statement diamond earrings. Bhatt, on the other hand, looked lovely in striking red separates from the designers. Dixit, too, was also seen in a maroon dress featuring exaggerated sleeves.

Advertising

What do you think about the looks?