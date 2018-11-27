Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma give lessons on how to ace street style

While Alia Bhatt was spotted in an uber cool noodle strap blue dress by Prabal Gurung, Anushka Sharma chose a print silk double placket shirt and pencil skirt by Aarti Vijay Gupta and Bhuli Art for Zero promotions.

Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt have been redefining fashion goals. (Source: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are both known for their unique sartorial experiments. Be it Alia sprucing up a casual denim look or Anushka giving us a lesson on layering, both the stylish ladies of B-town have taken the lead in redefining street style fashion for the masses.

Recently, Anushka Sharma, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Zero, was spotted in a print silk double placket shirt and pencil skirt by Aarti Vijay Gupta and Bhuli Art. She accessorised the outfit with a neckpiece from Black Balloon Jewelry and a pair of brown heels from Aquazzura by Edgardo Osorio. We think the actor looked rather stylish in the outfit.

On the other hand, the Brahmastra actor, Alia Bhatt arrived in an uber cool strap-sleeves blue dress by Prabal Gurung at the pre-wedding dinner party hosted by soon-to-be-married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Styled by Ami Patel, Bhatt chose to keep the look simple and elegant by pairing it with a red clutch and baby-pink block heels. Minimal make-up rounded off her look well.

Speaking of chic looks, prior to this, Alia Bhatt was spotted donning a black frilly Red Valentino dress with a white scallop collar. The black dress with ruffled sleeves and hemline which Bhatt paired with matching black heels is certainly a wardrobe essential.

Alia Bhatt at a Netflix event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Whose style do you like? For us, both are winners.

