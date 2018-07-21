Alia Bhatt looks like a ray of sunshine in Anita Dongre kurta-pants and long jacket

Take cues from Alia Bhatt’s latest look and learn how to keep your ethnic game on point. (Source: File Photo) Take cues from Alia Bhatt’s latest look and learn how to keep your ethnic game on point. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt’s rendezvous with ethnic wear has more often than not impressed us. The Udta Punjab actor, who has quite often been spotted donning bright traditional attires in the recent past has yet again shown a way to keep your simple attires colourful and trendy.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted wearing an ivory, floral embroidered kurta-pant combo from Anita Dongre. It was further teamed a sunshine yellow, sleeveless, longline and embroidered ethnic jacket that gave her outfit a vibrant touch. Teaming her look with a pair of statement earrings and sandals, stylist Ami Patel curated her look beautifully. Minimal make-up and wind-swept hair gave finishing touches to her look.

Bhatt was previously spotted attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s grand engagement ceremony wearing a golden embellished lehenga set by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Teaming a pair of statement jhumkas with the embellished outfit, the actor was a sight to behold. Well-defined eyes, red lips and sleek hairdo completed her look.

Bhatt, who is known for her brighter colour choices was earlier seen in a lilac coloured ethnic gown from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The heavily embellished ensemble was styled with a semi-sheer dupatta. Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya, who curated the look, accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold jhumkas from Satyani Fine Jewels.

Make-up artist Puneet B Saini went for a dewy sheen with light smokey eyes and nude pink lips while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar styled her hair in a textured wavy manner.

