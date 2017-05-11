Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor were seen twinning in the same Rheson denim jacket

From L to R: Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted wearing the same Rheson jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted wearing the same Rheson jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There’s been a lot of buzz around the launch of stylist Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s new fashion brand Rheson. The stylish sister-duo have been actively promoting the brand on various social media platforms. Sonam took to Instagram to talk about the launch, “Finally it’s here! So excited to share what @rheakapoor and I have been working on…. Our very own clothing brand #Rheson, which launches on 12th May. Available nationwide only at @shoppers_stop @wearerheson.”

Even though the collection doesn’t have a quintessential Indian story, it definitely has roots. It’s for every Indian girl and it’s quite evident from the denim jacket from the label Rheson in which both Sonam and Alia have been spotted in. The Mom’s jacket can be worn by all and can be styled in many different ways. Two of them are right here for us to see!

Sonam Kapoor is giving us major summer travel style goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor is giving us major summer travel style goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A couple of days back Sonam was seen at the airport debuting separates from Rheson. We love how she styled the grey T-shirt midi dress with the denim jacket and a pair of chunky black boots. Sleek straight hair, bright red lips, her trusty Birkin bag and black sunnies rounded off her look. We think she looked good.

A few days later, we spotted Alia Bhatt flaunting the same jacket at Justin Bieber’s concert.

Alia Bhatt at the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt at the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She styled it well with an aquamarine blue T-shirt, a pair of blue denim shorts and gorgeous metallic sneakers. We also like how she added some oomph with a striking red lip shade and blue reflector sunglasses.

We think both of them looked wonderful.

Which look do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

