Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh step out wearing Sabyasachi ensembles; see pics

Celebrities donning Sabyasachi outfits inevitably ends up making a fashion statement. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had stepped out wearing the designer’s clothes and made quite an impression. Bhatt was seen in a green bandhani Sabyasachi ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the long kurti was paired with matching loose pants and a dupatta.

The look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun and statement earrings from the designer.

Singh, on the other hand, was seen at his irreverent best, as he was spotted in a printed silk mustard shirt which was paired with elaborate printed pants. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the look was accessorised with matching shades, and while we are at it, let us just say, no other contemporary actor could have pulled this off.

What do you think of their recent looks?

