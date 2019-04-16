Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon make yellow the colour of the seasonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/alia-bhatt-and-kriti-sanon-manish-malhotra-5678595/

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon make yellow the colour of the season

Both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were seen nailing yellow in Manish Malhotra outfits. Click here to check the photos.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon both donned Manish Malhotra ensembles. (Source: ManishMalhotra05/Instagram)

Summer has officially begun and it is time to play with some colours. And who better than the starlets to show the way. Recently, both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were seen nailing the sunshine hue.

Bhatt, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Kalank, was seen in an intricately embroidered Manish Malhotra anarkali. The actor looked absolutely lovely and we like how the look was not overtly accessorised. Golden kundan earrings, matte lipstick and hair styled in braids completed the look.

Sanon, on the other hand, was seen in a sleeveless anarkali by the same designer. The one worn by her would make for a lovely morning wear. The look was accessorised with statement earrings, while hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up completed the look.

Prior to this, Bhatt was seen donning a casual look at the special screening of her film. She stepped out wearing a pretty dress from the label Pero. The attire was paired with a denim jacket and was accessorised with strappy heels. Dewy make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

ALSO READ | Kalank special screening: Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha turn heads in their understated looks

Alia Bhatt kept things understated. (Source: APH Images)

Before this, Bhatt was in the Capital and turned heads in a cream-coloured anarkali suit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with lovely earrings from Sunita Shekhawat.

Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Kalank, film, indian express
Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt looked lovely in ethnic wear. (Photoby : APH IMAGES)

Who do you think looked better?

